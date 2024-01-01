June "Cyanotype Printing" Workshop

CYANOTYPE PRINTING - SATURDAY, JUNE 22nd - 12-4pm - HELD AT EBPCO DARKROOM BY BRENNA HANSEN

Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that uses the sun to produce a cyan blueprint. The process is simple but incredibly diverse, lending itself easily to experimentation. In this one-day workshop, learn both the fundamentals of the process and experimental techniques, producing the following works in cyanotype: photograms using natural objects, photographs using digital negatives, and toned & manipulated prints. No previous experience is required, and all materials for this workshop are provided! Participants will be asked to email the images they wish to print in class ahead of time.