EFAM 30th Anniversary Cocktail - Silent Auction

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A diverse assortment of sea-themed ceramic cutouts in soft purple, yellow, and green tones covers this square base. The composition includes dolphins, fish, and starfishes, all finished with a glossy, high-shine glaze.
Starting bid
A dense square arrangement displays a variety of sea life figures in bold red, orange, and light blue glazes. The textured ceramic pieces, including octopuses and crabs, create a dynamic and colorful underwater scene.
Starting bid
A horizontal mosaic strip features a school of fish finished in a consistent palette of forest green and bright yellow. The repeating fish shapes are set within a mosaic of white ceramic fragments, giving the piece a rhythmic sense of movement.
Starting bid
A vertical mosaic panel showcases numerous multi-limbed starfishes finished in bright red and yellow glazes. White ceramic shards fill the negative space, creating a crisp contrast with the colorful aquatic figures.
Starting bid
A charming vertical hanging features several ceramic sea turtles glazed in a vibrant lime green with darker green accents. The turtles are threaded onto a single wire, creating a playful decorative mobile of aquatic life.
Starting bid
A collection of whimsical, round ceramic fish in red, white, and navy blue are mounted on thin wire stems. These glossy sculptures are displayed together on a rustic wooden base, creating a dynamic 3D school of fish.
Starting bid
A square ceramic mosaic presents a 4x4 grid of tiles depicting various underwater scenes in a uniform pale green glaze. The embossed designs include seahorses, clams with pearls, and turtles, offering a delicate and cohesive aesthetic.
Starting bid
This rectangular plaque is composed of fifteen individual square tiles, each featuring a bas-relief sea creature in a soft celadon glaze. Detailed impressions of jellyfish, dolphins, and turtles are framed by a clean white grout border.
Starting bid
This square pottery plaque is adorned with a variety of sea creatures, including fish, seahorses, and shells, in shades of purple and yellow. The pieces are arranged in a playful grid-like fashion on a smooth, off-white textured surface.
Starting bid
This aquatic-themed square mosaic features small ceramic fish and sea creatures glazed in refreshing shades of lime green, orange, and turquoise. The items are embedded in a white substrate, offering a bright and cheerful coastal aesthetic.
Starting bid
This elongated vertical mosaic panel is populated by stylized fish in varying patterns of turquoise, orange, and green. Decorative white tile pieces surround the fish, creating a cohesive and sophisticated maritime design.
Starting bid
This rectangular mosaic features a vibrant collection of ceramic starfishes in warm shades of orange, yellow, and red. The textured marine life is set against a background of white tile fragments and light grey grout.
Starting bid
This 3D installation showcases textured ceramic fish in a classic patriotic palette of red, white, and deep blue. The fish are elevated at different heights on metal rods, highlighting their glossy glazes and artisanal hand-molded shapes.
Starting bid
This vertical mosaic panel features an array of detailed fish in varying shades of blue, green, and purple. Each fish is uniquely patterned with dots and stripes, set against a bright white tile background for a clean marine look.
Starting bid
This large square mosaic features twenty tiles with raised ceramic motifs of crabs, lobsters, and starfish. The consistent sage green glaze gives the diverse marine creatures a unified and elegant appearance on their white substrate.
Starting bid
Celebrating the soothing scent of Provence, this set includes a 250 ml White Lavender Perfumed Shower Gel and a matching Perfumed Body Lotion. The elegant white and purple packaging reflects the fresh, floral notes of this classic relaxation pairing.
Starting bid
This elegant set features a Boule Smoked Fragrance Lamp made of translucent lacquered glass in a stormy grey-green shade. Included are two 500 ml refills, "Agaves Garden" and "Fresh Eucalyptus," designed to transform any space into a tranquil haven.
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This specialty coffee gift set includes three bags of premium whole bean fermented coffee and a reusable canvas pouch containing five portable pour-over packs. The collection offers a curated experience of single-origin flavors sourced directly from farmers.
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This luxurious duo focuses on the softening power of almond oil with a 250 ml Cleansing and Softening Shower Oil. It is paired with a 100 ml Shimmering Oil designed to leave the skin with a subtle, healthy glow and a delicate gourmand scent.
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This vibrant body care set features the sunny scents of Brazil, including a large Body Badalada lotion and the popular Cheirosa 62 perfume mist. It also contains the Delícia Drench Jet Set, providing travel-sized body butter, shower oil, and mist in a signature purple pouch.
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A diverse seven-piece discovery set from Nuxe featuring the legendary Huile Prodigieuse multi-purpose dry oil and Very Rose cleansing products. The assortment also includes Aquabella moisturizing emulsion and Rêve de Thé body care for a full-body spa experience at home.
Starting bid
This comprehensive skincare collection includes seven French pharmacy essentials, featuring the iconic Lait-Crème Concentré and Hydra-Crème Energizante. The set provides a complete regimen of micellar lotion, multi-function moisturizers, and a nourishing beauty oil for a radiant complexion.
Starting bid
This voucher entitles you to a one-hour private studio session. Enjoy a professional atmosphere with tailored lighting to bring your vision to life.
Includes:
60-Minute In-Studio Photoshoot
12 Professionally Retouched Images
Private Online Gallery for Selection
Value: $420
Valid Until: December 15th, 2026
Book your session at (786) 488-0848
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