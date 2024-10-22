eventClosed

Chip & Clinic - Lime Springs Library

112 W Main St

Lime Springs, IA 52155

Microchip
$25
Microchip and free, lifetime registration with foundanimals.org. Available for Dogs and Cats!
Nail Trim
$12
Available for Dogs, Cats, & Other Pets
free
free
