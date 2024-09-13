2025 Winter Kyol Che

Experience Kyol Che in its entirety; arrive Friday Jan 3 or Saturday Jan 5; depart Friday, Ap 4 (or stay for Buddha's Birthday weekend on April 5th-6th at no additional cost);
Monthly Winter Kyol Che Retreat
$2,100
Sit a consecutive four-week period; arrive on Friday or Saturday; depart Saturday.
Weekly Winter Kyol Che Retreat
$525
Sit one or more weeks; arrive on Friday or Saturday; depart Saturday.
Additional Guest Stay Days
$70
Friday night before entry & Buddha's Birthday weekend (Fri/Sat night) stays for those sitting the last week are included in Kyol-Che retreat price. Use this ticket to purchase additional guest stay days outside of these dates.
Add a donation for Providence Zen Center
$
