2025 Winter Kyol Che

Friday night before entry & Buddha's Birthday weekend (Fri/Sat night) stays for those sitting the last week are included in Kyol-Che retreat price. Use this ticket to purchase additional guest stay days outside of these dates.

Friday night before entry & Buddha's Birthday weekend (Fri/Sat night) stays for those sitting the last week are included in Kyol-Che retreat price. Use this ticket to purchase additional guest stay days outside of these dates.

More details...