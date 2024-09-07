Large Chapter Donations for Road to Vegas Program Support
Full Price
$5,000
Large chapters - 91 - 170 members
Large chapters - 91 - 170 members
Installment Amount
$500
Payments can be made over two years.
If your chapter opts to pay in installments, you can conveniently make payments in $500 increments, returning as many times as necessary until the full amount is reached. The total large chapter requested contribution is $5,000.
Payments can be made over two years.
If your chapter opts to pay in installments, you can conveniently make payments in $500 increments, returning as many times as necessary until the full amount is reached. The total large chapter requested contribution is $5,000.