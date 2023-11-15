ALSSAR 2025 Convention

YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON
(Coat and Tie)- Saturday: 12:00 - 2:00 pm
CHARDONNAY CHICKEN
Boneless Breast of Chicken. Grilled and covered in a Chardonnay Cream Sauce.
YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON
(Coat and Tie)- Saturday: 12:00 - 2:00 pm
CHARDONNAY CHICKEN
Boneless Breast of Chicken. Grilled and covered in a Chardonnay Cream Sauce.
YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON - FETTUCCINE PASTA with SHRIMP SCALLOP
$35
YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON
(Coat and Tie)- Saturday: 12:00 - 2:00 pm
FETTUCCINE PASTA with SHRIMP SCALLOPS
Fettuccine pasta, tossed with shrimp, scallops, bell pepper and onion with Romano Alfredo sauce
YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON
(Coat and Tie)- Saturday: 12:00 - 2:00 pm
FETTUCCINE PASTA with SHRIMP SCALLOPS
Fettuccine pasta, tossed with shrimp, scallops, bell pepper and onion with Romano Alfredo sauce
YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON - EGGPLANT PARMESAN
$35
YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON
(Coat and Tie)- Saturday: 12:00 - 2:00 pm
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Thick Sliced Eggplant, Breaded and Sautéed, Topped with a Roasted Tomato Reduction and Shaved Parmesan
YOUTH AWARDS LUNCHEON
(Coat and Tie)- Saturday: 12:00 - 2:00 pm
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Thick Sliced Eggplant, Breaded and Sautéed, Topped with a Roasted Tomato Reduction and Shaved Parmesan
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET - CHICKEN PICATTA
$55
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET (with special historical guest)
Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til
CHICKEN PICATTA
Sautéed Boneless Breast of Chicken Flour Breaded and Sautéed Topped with Capers, Sundried Tomatoes and Artichokes in a Lemon White Wine Sauce
Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie
Ladies - Dress as appropriate.
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET (with special historical guest)
Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til
CHICKEN PICATTA
Sautéed Boneless Breast of Chicken Flour Breaded and Sautéed Topped with Capers, Sundried Tomatoes and Artichokes in a Lemon White Wine Sauce
Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie
Ladies - Dress as appropriate.
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET - GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON
$55
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET (with special historical guest)
Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til
GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON
Filet of Salmon Broiled and Topped with Lemon Dill Cream Sauce
Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie
Ladies - Dress as appropriate.
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET (with special historical guest)
Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til
GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON
Filet of Salmon Broiled and Topped with Lemon Dill Cream Sauce
Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie
Ladies - Dress as appropriate.
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET - ROASTED EGGPLANT
$55
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET (with special historical guest)
Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til
ROASTED EGGPLANT
Roasted Stuffed Eggplant
with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil
Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie
Ladies - Dress as appropriate.
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET (with special historical guest)
Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til
ROASTED EGGPLANT
Roasted Stuffed Eggplant
with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil
Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie
Ladies - Dress as appropriate.