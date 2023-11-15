ALSSAR 2025 Convention

SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET (with special historical guest) Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til CHICKEN PICATTA Sautéed Boneless Breast of Chicken Flour Breaded and Sautéed Topped with Capers, Sundried Tomatoes and Artichokes in a Lemon White Wine Sauce Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie Ladies - Dress as appropriate.

SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET (with special historical guest) Social / Cash Bar - 5:30 - 6:30 pm / Dinner - 6:30 pm - til CHICKEN PICATTA Sautéed Boneless Breast of Chicken Flour Breaded and Sautéed Topped with Capers, Sundried Tomatoes and Artichokes in a Lemon White Wine Sauce Men - Black Tie for head table and new officers; Others, Black Tie, Uniform, or Coat and Tie Ladies - Dress as appropriate.

seeMoreDetailsMobile