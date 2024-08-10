Melanin Market Non-Member Vendor Registration Fee

Join us for the Melanin Market, an exciting opportunity to showcase your products and services while celebrating Black-owned businesses in our community. Whether you're an experienced vendor or new to the scene, this market is the perfect platform to connect with customers, network with fellow entrepreneurs, and support a vibrant community.





Details:

Event Date: August 10th, 2024

August 10th, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Location: Union Hall; 328 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502

Vendor Registration Fee:

$50 for Non-Members

Free for Members of Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills

(Interested in becoming a member or renewing your membership? Click here for more information.)

What's Included:

A designated vendor space (with black table and black tablecloth) to showcase and sell your products.

Marketing and promotional support leading up to the event.

An opportunity to be part of a diverse and supportive community.

Payment Deadline:

Please ensure your vendor fee is paid by Friday, August 9th at noon to secure your spot. Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to grow your business and engage with our vibrant community. Register today and be a part of the Melanin Market experience!