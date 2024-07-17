Fall Ball 2024

Please RSVP to confirm your attendance and seat. Reservations required at check-in. You may list full names in our seating request section and we will try to sit you together if possible.
Table Sponsor
$250
• Signage at Table
• Special Recognition at Event Start
• Logo on the Event Program
• Logo on the Event Website
• Table Sponsor Thank You Social Media Post
* You do not have to attend or send guests to be a sponsor. If you are sending guests to the Fall Ball please have them RSVP to make a free seat reservation and mention they are sent through your sponsorship. You may also list your guests names to sit them together in the seating requests section.
Diamond - Dinner Sponsor
$2,000
• Speaking Opportunity at Event
• Signage at Dinner Serving Lines
• Special Recognition at Event Start
• Logo on Event Registration Platform
• Logo on the Event Program
• Logo on the Event Website
• Diamond Sponsor Thank You Social Media Post
* You do not have to attend or send guests to be a sponsor. If you are sending guests to the Fall Ball please list your guests full names in the seating request section and have them individually RSVP to make a free seat reservation.
Platinum - Dessert Sponsor
$1,000
• Signage at Dessert Tables
• Special Recognition at Event Start
• Logo on Event Registration Platform
• Logo on the Event Program
• Logo on the Event Website
• Platinum Sponsor Thank You Social Media Post
* You do not have to attend or send guests to be a sponsor. If you are sending guests to the Fall Ball please list your guests full names in the seating request section and have them individually RSVP to make a free seat reservation.
Gold - Gift Bag Sponsor
$750
• Signage at Gift Table
• Special Recognition at Event Start
• Logo on the Event Program
• Logo on the Event Website
• Gold Sponsor Thank You Social Media Post
* You do not have to attend or send guests to be a sponsor. If you are sending guests to the Fall Ball please list your guests full names in the seating request section and have them individually RSVP to make a free seat reservation.
Silver - Venue Sponsor
$500
• Signage at Guest Check-In
• Special Recognition at Event Start
• Logo on the Event Program
• Logo on the Event Website
• Silver Sponsor Thank You Social Media Post
* You do not have to attend or send guests to be a sponsor. If you are sending guests to the Fall Ball please list your guests full names in the seating request section and have them individually RSVP to make a free seat reservation.
Bronze - Photo Booth Sponsor
$250
• Signage at Photo Booth
• Special Recognition at Event Start
• Logo on the Event Program
• Logo on the Event Website
• Bronze Sponsor Thank You Social Media Post
* You do not have to attend or send guests to be a sponsor. If you are sending guests to the Fall Ball please list your guests full names in the seating request section and have them individually RSVP to make a free seat reservation.
