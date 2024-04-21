All Fur One FREE Pet Vaccine Clinic- April 21st

Sunday April 21, 2024

9am-12pm

1747 Hooper Ave, Ste 11, Toms River NJ 08753

Email: 1747 Hooper Ave, Ste 11, Toms River NJ 08753Email: [email protected]





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE REGISTERING YOUR PET.



Please fill out this form in its entirety and check that you have entered the correct email address.



You will receive a confirmation email that registration was successful.



Select 1 "ticket" per pet you plan on bringing for vaccines and/or microchips.



Forms with missing sections cannot be processed and will delay receiving the vaccine for your pet. Vaccine paperwork is printed with exactly the information provided, we cannot correct any typos or any wrong information so please fill this form out carefully. After submitting the registration, you will receive an email with your confirmation (check your spam folder)



Microchips can be prepaid before the clinic. You will receive a link in your confirmation email. You can use that link to prepay for both. Microchip prepay is non-refundable.



****REGISTRATION CLOSES APRIL 17TH OR WHEN WE ARE FULL, WHICHEVER COMES FIRST





*******YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL WITH YOUR DESIGNATED ARRIVAL TIME AND OTHER INSTRUCTIONS ON APRIL 18th. PLEASE DOUBLE-CHECK YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS BEFORE SUBMITTING THE FORM.



IF YOU DO NOT RECEIVE AN EMAIL BY APRIL 19 TH PLEASE EMAIL US AT [email protected]





If you cannot make the event after registering please email us (



AVAILABLE SERVICES



*Vaccines are for owned pets only. If you cannot make the event after registering please email us ( [email protected] ) since we have limited spots available.*Vaccines are for owned pets only.

*Kittens and puppies under 13 weeks old cannot receive a rabies vaccine.



*Rabies- Dogs and cats- FREE

*Distemper For Cats (Feline HCP)-FREE

*Distemper For Dogs (Canine DAPPv)-FREE

*Bordetella Intranal Vaccine for DOGS - $20 (CASH OR VENMO ONLY on clinic day)



Our rabies vaccine is a 3-year vaccine however certificates will be issued for 1 year since we do not know your pet's prior vaccine history. If you have had previous rabies vaccines, your vet can issue a new certificate reflecting the correct next due date.



Muzzled dogs or brachycephalic breeds, ex. bulldogs, boxers, or any dog with a "smooched face" are not eligible for the Bordetella vaccine.



*Microchips for Cats and Dogs- $20 (PREPAY, CASH OR VENMO ONLY on clinic day)-



***Microchips are from Petlink, you will need to register your pet but they do not charge any additional fees or yearly fees.

**Microchips save lives and ensure that pets are reunited with their owners if they go missing. Cats especially, are at a higher risk of not being returned without a microchip. Any cat, indoors too, can easily get lost outside.



The clinic is a drive-through, please proceed to the back of the building from South Shore Drive and our volunteers will be there to help direct you, please remain in your car. More detailed directions will be provided in the email after registration is closed.





We are a 501c3 non-profit, run by volunteers, and rely solely on donations to continue our mission of saving animals and helping the community. Please consider donating to AFO.



***REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

ALL DOGS MUST BE SECURELY LEASHED

IF YOU THINK YOUR DOG WILL NEED A MUZZLE PLEASE SECURE ONE ON THEM BEFORE THEY ENTER THE BUILDING

ALL CATS MUST BE IN CARRIERS (If multiple cats are registered please label the carriers)





Zeffy's 100% free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise at no cost. They are entirely funded by voluntary contributions and an amount will be suggested to you before you complete your payment. You can always change the amount to one of your choice by selecting "Other" in the dropdown menu.



