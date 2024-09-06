Uncommon Daughters Shop

Introducing the "Uncommon for Such a Time as This" Lavender Tee—a perfect blend of style and meaning. Featuring cream-colored lettering with the empowering phrase "Uncommon for such a time as this" across the chest, and "Esther 4:14" subtly placed on the right sleeve, this shirt serves as a daily reminder of purpose and faith.
Crafted with high-quality, 100% combed cotton, this heavy-weight tee offers a relaxed fit designed for comfort and durability. Its premium construction, including neck ribbing, side seams, and double-stitched hems, ensures it stands the test of time. Plus, it's preshrunk to maintain its shape with minimal shrinkage.
"In The Garden" Off-White Tee
$35
Introducing the "In the Garden" Natural Tee, a soft, off-white shirt that brings a warm, earthy feel. The design features "In the Garden" in charcoal black writing above a vibrant garden of wildflowers, capturing the beauty of nature. Below, the scripture "The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and take care of it. - Genesis 2:15" adds a thoughtful, spiritual touch.
Crafted from high-quality 100% combed cotton, this tee is designed for both comfort and durability. Its regular fit, with reinforced neck ribbing, side seams, and double-stitched hems, ensures long-lasting wear and minimal shrinkage, making it a timeless addition to your church girl collection.
"dghtrs arise" trucker hat
$25
Introducing the "dghtrs arise" Forest Green Snapback, a sleek and stylish cap featuring tan embroidered "dghtrs arise" lettering. This high-profile hat is designed with a flat peak and crafted from a durable mid-weight blend of 80% acrylic and 20% wool, offering both comfort and structure.
Additional features include a light grey under-peak lining, stitching eyelets for ventilation, and a plastic snapback closure for a customizable fit. The self-fabric dome at the top adds a polished touch, while the tear-out label allows for easy personalization. One size fits all, making this the perfect accessory for any occasion.
