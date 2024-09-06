Uncommon Daughters Shop

Introducing the "In the Garden" Natural Tee, a soft, off-white shirt that brings a warm, earthy feel. The design features "In the Garden" in charcoal black writing above a vibrant garden of wildflowers, capturing the beauty of nature. Below, the scripture "The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and take care of it. - Genesis 2:15" adds a thoughtful, spiritual touch. Crafted from high-quality 100% combed cotton, this tee is designed for both comfort and durability. Its regular fit, with reinforced neck ribbing, side seams, and double-stitched hems, ensures long-lasting wear and minimal shrinkage, making it a timeless addition to your church girl collection.

Introducing the "In the Garden" Natural Tee, a soft, off-white shirt that brings a warm, earthy feel. The design features "In the Garden" in charcoal black writing above a vibrant garden of wildflowers, capturing the beauty of nature. Below, the scripture "The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and take care of it. - Genesis 2:15" adds a thoughtful, spiritual touch. Crafted from high-quality 100% combed cotton, this tee is designed for both comfort and durability. Its regular fit, with reinforced neck ribbing, side seams, and double-stitched hems, ensures long-lasting wear and minimal shrinkage, making it a timeless addition to your church girl collection.

seeMoreDetailsMobile