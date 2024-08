Friends & Stars,Inc. in collaboration with Thomasville City Schools presents a Funtastical Adventure into Art Creation by Children with Different Abilities. We would like to invite students, teachers, board members and community leaders to experience the Elementary Exceptional Art Exhibit. The exhibit will be featured at the Thomasville Center for the Arts located at 600 E Washington St, Thomasville,Ga. The exhibit will start March 27 through May 10, 2024.