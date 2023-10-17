Speak the Speech Workshop Fall 2023

Speak the Speech is an intro to acting Shakespeare for High School and Middle School Students. Participants will learn some basic breathing and vocal mechanics before dissecting the language of the plays. Shakespeare wrote for actors, and there are many clues in his text that inform the actor of the meaning and execution of the language. These are skills that will help the actor in any speaking scenario, from acting to a job interview.





Students will apply what they learn to specific scenes and soliloquies from the canon, and then perform what they've learned before friends and family at the end of the course. Additionally, their work will be filmed for use as a reel for acting schools, auditions, and/or their own enjoyment.





CLASSES:

September 12th - October 17th, 2023

Tuesdays, 6:30 - 8:30 PM

Bedford Hills Train Depot

46 Depot Plaza, Bedford Hills, NY





Here is the trailer for the course: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=8QRVElfXqDw

The link to the film of the inaugural class: https://youtu.be/ xoCCAp3-GOQ





Your registration fee will support operational costs for the classes and future productions of classic plays!





Thank you for your interest in teaching Shakespeare to the next generation!







