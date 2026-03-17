Effort Christian School & Preschool Graduation Raffles

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About this raffle
96-oz capacity at-home slushie maker, no ice needed. Includes two 16-oz bubble cups (Valued at $280).
Tote filled with Mary Kay sun products, Turkish beach towels, sand toys, goggles, chalk, bubbles, etc. (Valued at over $100)
Includes Satin Lips, Satin Hands, and Satin Body sets (Valued at over $100).
Four "Admit One Family" Single-Use Passes (Estimated Value at $48). Four entries will be drawn.
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