Egbé Ìwá Inc. 2026 Ọ̀kanlá (11) GALA @Brooklyn Botanic Ballroom

Attend the Egbé Íwá Gala and share your support in the commemorative journal.

This bundle includes:

• One (1) In-Person Gala Ticket

• One (1) Full Page Advertisement in the commemorative journal (8.5 × 11)

Perfect for businesses, families, and supporters who want to attend the celebration while sharing a congratulatory message or promoting their organization in honor of our graduates.

Individual Value: $225

Bundle Price: $200 - Save $25