Hosted by

Egbe Iwa Inc.

About this event

Egbé Ìwá Inc. 2026 Ọ̀kanlá (11) GALA @Brooklyn Botanic Ballroom

555 Sterling Pl

Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA

In-Person Ticket + Gold Full Page Ad Bundle—EARLY BIRD
$225
Available until Apr 17

Celebrate the Egbé Íwá graduates while receiving premium recognition in the commemorative journal.
This bundle includes:

• One (1) In-Person Gala Ticket
• One (1) Gold Full Page Advertisement in the commemorative journal (8.5 × 11)

The Gold Full Page placement provides enhanced visibility and is ideal for businesses, organizations, and supporters who want to make a strong statement of support for the Egbe Iwa program.

Individual Value: $255
Early Bird Bundle Price: $225 – Save $30

In-Person Ticket + Full Page Ad Bundle—EARLY BIRD
$200
Available until Apr 17

Attend the Egbé Íwá Gala and share your support in the commemorative journal.
This bundle includes:

• One (1) In-Person Gala Ticket
• One (1) Full Page Advertisement in the commemorative journal (8.5 × 11)

Perfect for businesses, families, and supporters who want to attend the celebration while sharing a congratulatory message or promoting their organization in honor of our graduates.

Individual Value: $225
Bundle Price: $200 - Save $25

Virtual Ticket + Full Page Ad Bundle—EARLY BIRD
$140
Available until Apr 17

Support the Egbé Íwá Gala from anywhere while celebrating our graduates in the commemorative journal.
This bundle includes:

• One (1) Virtual Attendance Ticket for online access to the ceremony
• One (1) Full Page Advertisement in the commemorative journal (8.5 × 11)

A great option for out-of-town supporters, family members, and community members who want to participate in the celebration and share a congratulatory message or promote their organization.

Individual Value: $165
Early Bird Bundle Price: $140

General Admission/In-Person Ticket—EARLY BIRD
$115
Available until Apr 17

Admission for one guest to attend the Egbé Íwá Gala Ite Siwaju Commencement Ceremony in person. Includes full access to the program, celebration, and the opportunity to honor our graduates and their accomplishments.

Regular Price: $125

Virtual Attendance Ticket—EARLY BIRD
$55
Available until Apr 17

Virtual attendance ticket for supporters joining us online or from outside the area. Includes live online access to the ceremony so you can celebrate and support our graduates from wherever you are.
Regular Price: $65

Add a donation for Egbe Iwa Inc.

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