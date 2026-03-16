Egbé Ìwá Inc. 2026 Ọ̀kanlá (11) GALA Journal Ads

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Celebrate the Egbé Íwá graduates while receiving premium recognition in the commemorative journal.
This bundle includes:
• One (1) In-Person Gala Ticket
• One (1) Gold Full Page Advertisement in the commemorative journal (8.5 × 11)
The Gold Full Page placement provides enhanced visibility and is ideal for businesses, organizations, and supporters who want to make a strong statement of support for the Egbe Iwa program.
Individual Value: $255
Early Bird Bundle Price: $225 – Save $30
Attend the Egbe Iwa Gala and share your support in the commemorative journal.
This bundle includes:
• One (1) In-Person Gala Ticket
• One (1) Full Page Advertisement in the commemorative journal (8.5 × 11)
Perfect for businesses, families, and supporters who want to attend the celebration while sharing a congratulatory message or promoting their organization in honor of our graduates.
Individual Value: $225
Bundle Price: $200 - Save $25
Support the Egbe Iwa Gala from anywhere while celebrating our graduates in the commemorative journal.
This bundle includes:
• One (1) Virtual Attendance Ticket for online access to the ceremony
• One (1) Full Page Advertisement in the commemorative journal (8.5 × 11)
A great option for out-of-town supporters, family members, and community members who want to participate in the celebration and share a congratulatory message or promote their organization.
Individual Value: $165
Early Bird Bundle Price: $140
Showcase your brand or message on the back cover of the commemorative journal, the most visible and sought-after placement of the evening.
This exclusive position ensures your ad is seen by every guest and leaves a lasting impression long after the event concludes.
✔ Highest visibility placement
✔ Premium positioning
✔ One exclusive opportunity available
Regular Price: $275
Be among the first messages guests see as they open the commemorative journal.
This premium placement offers exceptional visibility and is ideal for organizations and individuals looking to make a strong and memorable first impression.
✔ Prime front-of-book placement
✔ High engagement visibility
✔ Only one available
Regular Price: $200
Position your message near the closing pages of the journal, where readers naturally pause and reflect.
A strong placement for leaving a lasting impression while maintaining premium visibility.
✔ High-impact closing placement
✔ Strong reader attention
✔ Only one available
Regular Price: $180
Showcase your message with a two-page spread in the Egbe Iwa Gala commemorative journal. This premium option includes two facing full pages (each 8.5 × 11), providing expanded space to promote your business, organization, or share a special congratulatory message honoring our graduates. Ideal for sponsors, families, and supporters who want to make a strong statement of support for the Egbe Iwa community.
Ad artwork or message submission instructions will be provided after purchase.
Regular Price: $160
Feature your business or share a congratulatory message in the Egbe Iwa Gala commemorative journal with a full-page GOLD advertisement (8.5 × 11). A wonderful opportunity to promote your organization or celebrate our graduates while supporting the Egbe Iwa program. Ad artwork or message submission instructions will be provided after purchase.
Regular Price: $130
Feature your business or share a congratulatory message in the Egbe Iwa Gala commemorative journal with a full-page advertisement (8.5 × 11). A wonderful opportunity to promote your organization or celebrate our graduates while supporting the Egbe Iwa program. Ad artwork or message submission instructions will be provided after purchase.
Regular Price: $100
Share a message of support or promote your business with a half-page advertisement in the Egbe Iwa Gala commemorative journal (8.5 × 5.5 horizontal). Perfect for families, friends, and businesses who wish to celebrate our graduates and support the Egbe Iwa community. Ad artwork or message submission instructions will be provided after purchase.
Regular Price: $60
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