Egg Hunt & Pancake Breakfast

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About this event
$
Stand alone or Additional Pancake Breakfasts.
Pancake breakfast to be served from 9 am to 12 pm.
Note: Children General Admission includes breakfast for 1 child per purchase.
Children (babies through 5th grade) are invited to participate in our Spring Egg Hunt. Each registered child will collect 12 eggs filled with candy, with select eggs containing special prizes such as gift baskets, a TV, and the grand prize of a 4-family pack of 1 day Disneyland admission.
Each registration includes:
A complimentary pancake breakfast for the child
A photo with the Bunny
One printed 8x10 photo (available for pick-up or delivery at a later date)
Children (babies through 5th grade) are invited to participate in our Spring Egg Hunt. Each registered child will collect 12 eggs filled with candy, with select eggs containing special prizes such as gift baskets, a TV, and the grand prize of a 4-family pack of 1 day Disneyland admission.
Each registration includes:
A complimentary pancake breakfast for each child
A photo with the Bunny
One printed 8x10 photo (available for pick-up or delivery at a later date)
Buy an additional 8x10 printed picture
Note: Children General Admission includes breakfast for 1 - 8 x 10 image per ticket.
Buy an additional 4x6 printed picture
Note: Children General Admission includes breakfast for 1 - 8 x 10 image per ticket.
Buy an additional 5x7 printed picture
Note: Children General Admission includes breakfast for 1 - 8 x 10 image per ticket.
Buy an additional 4 wallet size printed picture
Note: Children General Admission includes breakfast for 1 - 8 x 10 image per ticket.
Pictures will be available for pick up at The Bakery when completed. If you would rather have your picture(s) mailed, please add on this fee and we will mail the images instead.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!