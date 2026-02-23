Egg Hunt & Pancake Breakfast

Children (babies through 5th grade) are invited to participate in our Spring Egg Hunt. Each registered child will collect 12 eggs filled with candy, with select eggs containing special prizes such as gift baskets, a TV, and the grand prize of a 4-family pack of 1 day Disneyland admission.





Each registration includes:





A complimentary pancake breakfast for the child





A photo with the Bunny





One printed 8x10 photo (available for pick-up or delivery at a later date)



