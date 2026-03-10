Blue Earth Giant Museum Inc.

Hosted by

Blue Earth Giant Museum Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Egg My Yard! Let the Easter Bunny Do the Work!

Blue Earth

MN 56013, USA

15 Eggs item
15 Eggs
$15

15 eggs filled with wrapped candy and novelties hidden in your yard before 8:00 a.m. on Easter morning. One lucky household will receive a golden egg with a Easter surprise!

30 Eggs item
30 Eggs
$25

30 eggs filled with wrapped candy and novelties hidden in your yard before 8:00 a.m. on Easter morning. One lucky household will receive a golden egg with a Easter surprise!

50 Eggs item
50 Eggs
$35

50 eggs filled with wrapped candy and novelties hidden in your yard before 8:00 a.m. on Easter morning. One lucky household will receive a golden egg with a Easter surprise!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!