Egg My Yard! Let the Easter Bunny Do the Work!

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About this event
15 eggs filled with wrapped candy and novelties hidden in your yard before 8:00 a.m. on Easter morning. One lucky household will receive a golden egg with a Easter surprise!
30 eggs filled with wrapped candy and novelties hidden in your yard before 8:00 a.m. on Easter morning. One lucky household will receive a golden egg with a Easter surprise!
50 eggs filled with wrapped candy and novelties hidden in your yard before 8:00 a.m. on Easter morning. One lucky household will receive a golden egg with a Easter surprise!
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