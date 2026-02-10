Egg My Yard 2026

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About this event
Eggs will be filled with a combination of either toys, stickers, tattoos or candy.
Eggs will be filled with a combination of either toys, stickers, tattoos or candy.
Eggs will be filled with a combination of either toys, stickers, tattoos or candy.
Eggs will be filled with a combination of either toys, stickers, tattoos or candy.
One Golden Egg with Choice of $5 Gift Card to local store / restaurant. Once purchased, an email will be sent to ask what store you would like the Gift Card to be from.
Larger denominations are available and can be billed separately.
Let us bring the basket to you as well. Available with any Easter Egg purchase. Basket will contain Easter Grass and some loose candy and/or toys (will match your egg order selection).
Let our Bunnies help out at your Group Easter Egg Hunt. We will bring the eggs stuffed with all your favorites and spread them out for you. You can even add an appearance by the Easter Bunny himself to your package.
Select this option and we will reach out to discuss the details. The $1 price will be credited to your order.
Price is a per hour rate. We will bring the Bunny, backdrop and props to your event. Digital file of each photo will be emailed to guest.
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