Sea Scout Ship 1926

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Sea Scout Ship 1926

About this event

Egg My Yard 2026

25 Egg - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos item
25 Egg - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos item
25 Egg - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos
$25
25 Eggs - Filled with Candy item
25 Eggs - Filled with Candy item
25 Eggs - Filled with Candy
$25
25 Eggs - Combination item
25 Eggs - Combination item
25 Eggs - Combination
$25

Eggs will be filled with a combination of either toys, stickers, tattoos or candy.

50 Eggs - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos item
50 Eggs - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos item
50 Eggs - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos
$45
50 Eggs - Filled with Candy item
50 Eggs - Filled with Candy item
50 Eggs - Filled with Candy
$45
50 Eggs - Combination item
50 Eggs - Combination item
50 Eggs - Combination
$45

Eggs will be filled with a combination of either toys, stickers, tattoos or candy.

75 Eggs - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos item
75 Eggs - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos item
75 Eggs - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos
$65
75 Eggs - Filled with Candy item
75 Eggs - Filled with Candy item
75 Eggs - Filled with Candy
$65
75 Eggs - Combination item
75 Eggs - Combination item
75 Eggs - Combination
$65

Eggs will be filled with a combination of either toys, stickers, tattoos or candy.

100 Eggs - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos item
100 Eggs - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos item
100 Eggs - Filled with Toys / Stickers / Tattoos
$80
100 Eggs - Filled with Candy item
100 Eggs - Filled with Candy item
100 Eggs - Filled with Candy
$80
100 Eggs - Combination item
100 Eggs - Combination item
100 Eggs - Combination
$80

Eggs will be filled with a combination of either toys, stickers, tattoos or candy.

Gold Egg with Gift Card item
Gold Egg with Gift Card
$15

One Golden Egg with Choice of $5 Gift Card to local store / restaurant. Once purchased, an email will be sent to ask what store you would like the Gift Card to be from.

Larger denominations are available and can be billed separately.

Easter Basket - Bamboo Woven Colored Basket item
Easter Basket - Bamboo Woven Colored Basket
$10

Let us bring the basket to you as well. Available with any Easter Egg purchase. Basket will contain Easter Grass and some loose candy and/or toys (will match your egg order selection).

Special Delivery - Group Easter Egg Hunt item
Special Delivery - Group Easter Egg Hunt
$1

Let our Bunnies help out at your Group Easter Egg Hunt. We will bring the eggs stuffed with all your favorites and spread them out for you. You can even add an appearance by the Easter Bunny himself to your package.
Select this option and we will reach out to discuss the details. The $1 price will be credited to your order.

Easter Bunny Photo Shoot - Group Event item
Easter Bunny Photo Shoot - Group Event
$30

Price is a per hour rate. We will bring the Bunny, backdrop and props to your event. Digital file of each photo will be emailed to guest.

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