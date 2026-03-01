Emerson Elementary PTA

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Emerson Elementary PTA

About this event

Egg My Yard 2026

(1) Order of 24 Prefilled Eggs
$20

This is for 1 order of 24 prefilled eggs. The eggs have a mixture of candy and toys. If you need more than 24 eggs, simply adjust the quantity in your cart. For example, to receive 48 eggs, add a quantity of 2.

(1) Order of 24 Prefilled Eggs - ALLERGY SAFE
$20

This is for 1 order of 24 prefilled eggs. The eggs have toys and no candy. If you need more than 24 eggs, simply adjust the quantity in your cart. For example, to receive 48 eggs, add a quantity of 2.

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