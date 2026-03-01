East County All Star Fundraising

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East County All Star Fundraising

About this event

Egg My Yard! 2026

Egg my Yard - 50 Eggs item
Egg my Yard - 50 Eggs
$60

Awake on Easter morning to the enchantment of a surprise 50 egg Easter Egg hunt delivered to the address of your choice.

Donate an Egg Hunt - 50 Eggs item
Donate an Egg Hunt - 50 Eggs
$60

Help a family in need experience the enchantment of a surprise Easter egg hunt on Easter morning, right in their own front yard!

Egg My Yard - 30 Eggs item
Egg My Yard - 30 Eggs
$40

Awake on Easter morning to the enchantment of a surprise 30 egg Easter Egg hunt delivered to the address of your choice

Donate an Egg Hunt - 30 Eggs item
Donate an Egg Hunt - 30 Eggs
$40

Help a family in need experience the enchantment of a surprise Easter egg hunt on Easter morning, right in their own front yard!

Egg My Yard - 20 Eggs item
Egg My Yard - 20 Eggs
$25

Awake on Easter morning to the enchantment of a surprise 25 egg Easter Egg hunt delivered to the address of your choice

Donate an Egg Hunt - 20 Eggs item
Donate an Egg Hunt - 20 Eggs
$25

Help a family in need experience the enchantment of a surprise Easter egg hunt on Easter morning, right in their own front yard!

Bunny Prints item
Bunny Prints
$10

Transform your walkway into a magical Easter wonderland with our special bunny footprints, leading your children to hidden eggs and treats. This year, we are thrilled to offer these cute footprints to add an extra layer of excitement to your Easter morning festivities!

Add a donation for East County All Star Fundraising

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