Hosted by

Cecil County 4-H Camp

About this event

Egg My Yard 2026

30 Eggs for $20.00
$20

How would you like the eggs hidden?*

Easily visible- spread out on top of grass. (Recommended ages 0-6 years)

Somewhat visible- visible but tucked behind or under things. (7-10 years)

Challenging- hidden in, on top of or under things requiring more effort to find. (11+ years)

50 Eggs for $40.00
$40

How would you like the eggs hidden?*

Easily visible- spread out on top of grass. (Recommended ages 0-6 years)

Somewhat visible- visible but tucked behind or under things. (7-10 years)

Challenging- hidden in, on top of or under things requiring more effort to find. (11+ years)

80 Eggs for $60.00
$60

How would you like the eggs hidden?*

Easily visible- spread out on top of grass. (Recommended ages 0-6 years)

Somewhat visible- visible but tucked behind or under things. (7-10 years)

Challenging- hidden in, on top of or under things requiring more effort to find. (11+ years)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!