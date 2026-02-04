Kiwanis Club of Dayton Township

Kiwanis Club of Dayton Township

About this event

Egg My Yard

30 eggs
$25

30 candy and toy-filled plastic eggs w/1 basket, treat and letter from the Easter Bunny (you may set the Zeffy donation to zero.)

50 Eggs
$35

50 candy and toy-filled plastic eggs w/1 basket, treat and letter from the Easter Bunny (you may set the Zeffy donation to zero.)

70 Eggs
$45

70 candy and toy-filled plastic eggs w/1 basket, treat and letter from the Easter Bunny (you may set the Zeffy donation to zero.)

100 Eggs
$60

100 candy and toy-filled plastic eggs w/1 basket, treat and letter from the Easter Bunny (you may set the Zeffy donation to zero.)

Extra basket
$3

1 extra basket w/treat and letter from the Easter Bunny (you may set the Zeffy donation to zero.)

