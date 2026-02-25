Egg My Yard

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Let Central's Senior Class help you and the Easter Bunny with one of the fun traditions of the holiday! Class of 2026 will stuff plastic eggs full of goodies for your hunters, then the night before Easter, come to the designation spot on your property and hide them.
$25.00 for 25 eggs!
Let Central's Senior Class help you and the Easter Bunny with one of the fun traditions of the holiday! Class of 2026 will stuff plastic eggs full of goodies for your hunters, then the night before Easter, come to the designation spot on your property and hide them.
$45.00 for 50 eggs!
Let Central's Senior Class help you and the Easter Bunny with one of the fun traditions of the holiday! Class of 2026 will stuff plastic eggs full of goodies for your hunters, then the night before Easter, come to the designation spot on your property and hide them.
$65.00 for 75 eggs!
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