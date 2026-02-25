Graduation Event 2026

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Graduation Event 2026

About this event

Egg My Yard

25 eggs for $25.00
$25

Let Central's Senior Class help you and the Easter Bunny with one of the fun traditions of the holiday! Class of 2026 will stuff plastic eggs full of goodies for your hunters, then the night before Easter, come to the designation spot on your property and hide them.


$25.00 for 25 eggs!



50 eggs for $45.00
$45

Let Central's Senior Class help you and the Easter Bunny with one of the fun traditions of the holiday! Class of 2026 will stuff plastic eggs full of goodies for your hunters, then the night before Easter, come to the designation spot on your property and hide them.


$45.00 for 50 eggs!


75 eggs for $65.00
$65

Let Central's Senior Class help you and the Easter Bunny with one of the fun traditions of the holiday! Class of 2026 will stuff plastic eggs full of goodies for your hunters, then the night before Easter, come to the designation spot on your property and hide them.


$65.00 for 75 eggs!

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