Egg My Yard

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25 small plastic eggs with a mixture of toys and candy.
25 small plastic eggs with toys only.
25 small plastic eggs with candy only.
50 small plastic eggs with a mixture of toys and candy.
50 small plastic eggs with toys only.
50 small plastic eggs with candy only.
75 small plastic eggs with a mixture of toys and candy.
75 small plastic eggs with a toys only.
65 small plastic eggs with a candy only.
100 small plastic eggs with a mixture of toys and candy.
100 small plastic eggs with toys only.
100 small plastic eggs with a toys only.
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