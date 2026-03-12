Egg My Yard

About this event
25 candy filled eggs will be hidden in your front yard on Saturday, April 4th. In case of rain, we will leave the eggs on your front porch in a bag.
50 candy filled eggs will be hidden in your front yard on Saturday, April 4th. In case of rain, we will leave the eggs on your front porch in a bag.
75 candy filled eggs will be hidden in your front yard on Saturday, April 4th. In case of rain, we will leave the eggs on your front porch in a bag.
100 candy filled eggs will be hidden in your front yard on Saturday, April 4th. In case of rain, we will leave the eggs on your front porch in a bag.
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