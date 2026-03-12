Vbhs Theatre Booster Club

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Vbhs Theatre Booster Club

About this event

Egg My Yard

25 Eggs
$25

25 candy filled eggs will be hidden in your front yard on Saturday, April 4th. In case of rain, we will leave the eggs on your front porch in a bag.

50 Eggs
$35

50 candy filled eggs will be hidden in your front yard on Saturday, April 4th. In case of rain, we will leave the eggs on your front porch in a bag.

75 Eggs
$45

75 candy filled eggs will be hidden in your front yard on Saturday, April 4th. In case of rain, we will leave the eggs on your front porch in a bag.

100 Eggs
$55

100 candy filled eggs will be hidden in your front yard on Saturday, April 4th. In case of rain, we will leave the eggs on your front porch in a bag.

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