Egg my yard fundraiser

About this event
Perfect for younger kids or smaller egg hunts.
Our volunteers will hide 25 prefilled Easter eggs in your yard or prepare a pickup bundle if you do not have outdoor space.
Every purchase helps support Operation Home Plate pantry programs serving families, seniors, veterans, and children inside the Green Township Community Center.
Includes entry for the golden egg sponsor prize.
Great for family egg hunts with multiple children or friends.
We will hide 50 prefilled eggs for a fun surprise Easter morning or provide a ready to go pickup bundle.
Your support directly helps provide food assistance, youth programs, and community outreach through Operation Home Plate.
Includes entry for the golden egg sponsor prize.
Ideal for larger families or bigger celebrations.
Our team hides 75 prefilled eggs or prepares a pickup option if needed.
Funds raised help keep pantry shelves stocked and support community programs hosted inside the Green Township Community Center.
Includes entry for the golden egg sponsor prize.
Best value and perfect for big family gatherings or neighborhood fun.
We hide 100 prefilled eggs or provide a pickup bundle if you prefer.
This level makes a strong impact by helping provide meals, resources, and community programming through Operation Home Plate.
Includes entry for the golden egg sponsor prize.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!