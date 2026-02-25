Gateway Cheerleader Booster Club

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Gateway Cheerleader Booster Club

About this event

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“Egg-stra Special Deliveries”

Add a donation for Gateway Cheerleader Booster Club

$

30 Eggs
$20

Each egg is filled with a delightful mix of sweet treats and fun surprises! 🥚🍬 Your little ones will discover assorted candies along with small toys such as stickers, mini erasers, temporary tattoos, and other kid-friendly goodies—perfect for adding extra excitement to their Easter morning hunt. 🐰🌸

50 Eggs
$40

Each egg is filled with a delightful mix of sweet treats and fun surprises! 🥚🍬 Your little ones will discover assorted candies along with small toys such as stickers, mini erasers, temporary tattoos, and other kid-friendly goodies—perfect for adding extra excitement to their Easter morning hunt. 🐰🌸

75 Eggs
$60

Each egg is filled with a delightful mix of sweet treats and fun surprises! 🥚🍬 Your little ones will discover assorted candies along with small toys such as stickers, mini erasers, temporary tattoos, and other kid-friendly goodies—perfect for adding extra excitement to their Easter morning hunt. 🐰🌸

100 Eggs
$80

Each egg is filled with a delightful mix of sweet treats and fun surprises! 🥚🍬 Your little ones will discover assorted candies along with small toys such as stickers, mini erasers, temporary tattoos, and other kid-friendly goodies—perfect for adding extra excitement to their Easter morning hunt. 🐰🌸

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!