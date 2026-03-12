The M.A.R.C.C. Academy, Inc.

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The M.A.R.C.C. Academy, Inc.

About this event

EGG-STRA Special Easter 2026

Easter Bunny Visit w/o Egg Hunt item
Easter Bunny Visit w/o Egg Hunt
$30
Enjoy a very special visit from the Easter Bunny that includes photo ops and a goodie bag with 5 filled eggs!
Easter Bunny Visit with Egg Hunt for 25 Eggs item
Easter Bunny Visit with Egg Hunt for 25 Eggs
$40
Enjoy a very special visit from the Easter Bunny that includes photo ops and an egg hunt for 25 eggs!
Easter Bunny Visit with Egg Hunt for 50 Eggs item
Easter Bunny Visit with Egg Hunt for 50 Eggs
$55
Enjoy a very special visit from the Easter Bunny that includes photo ops and an egg hunt for 50 eggs!
Easter Bunny Visit with Egg Hunt for 75 Eggs item
Easter Bunny Visit with Egg Hunt for 75 Eggs
$70
Enjoy a very special visit from the Easter Bunny that includes photo ops and an egg hunt for 75 eggs!
Easter Bunny Visit with Egg Hunt for 100 Eggs item
Easter Bunny Visit with Egg Hunt for 100 Eggs
$85
Enjoy a very special visit from the Easter Bunny that includes photo ops and an egg hunt for 100 eggs!
Easter Egg Hunt for 25 Eggs (w/o Easter Bunny Visit) item
Easter Egg Hunt for 25 Eggs (w/o Easter Bunny Visit)
$20
We will provide and hide 25 filled eggs in your yard!
Easter Egg Hunt for 50 Eggs (w/o Easter Bunny Visit) item
Easter Egg Hunt for 50 Eggs (w/o Easter Bunny Visit)
$35
We will provide and hide 50 filled eggs in your yard!
Easter Egg Hunt for 75 Eggs (w/o Easter Bunny Visit) item
Easter Egg Hunt for 75 Eggs (w/o Easter Bunny Visit)
$50
We will provide and hide 75 filled eggs in your yard!
Easter Egg Hunt for 100 Eggs (w/o Easter Bunny Visit) item
Easter Egg Hunt for 100 Eggs (w/o Easter Bunny Visit)
$65
We will provide and hide 100 filled eggs in your yard!
Easter Basket- "Small" item
Easter Basket- "Small"
$15

Each basket is thoughtfully assembled for you! Pricing is reflective of the quantity of items in the basket.

All baskets consist of Easter grass, toys and filled eggs and are the same/similar in physical size.

Easter Basket- "Large" item
Easter Basket- "Large"
$30

Each basket is thoughtfully assembled for you! Pricing is reflective of the quantity of items in the basket.

All baskets consist of Easter grass, toys and filled eggs and are the same/similar in physical size.

Add a donation for The M.A.R.C.C. Academy, Inc.

$

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