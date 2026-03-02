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Girl Scout Troop 59

About this event

Egg Your Yard 2026

White House

TN, USA

25 stuffed Easter Eggs
$30

These will be stuffed with candy, erasers, stickers, or fidget toys.

75 stuffed Easter Eggs
$60

These will be stuffed with candy, erasers, stickers, or fidget toys.

100 stuffed Easter Eggs
$85

These will be stuffed with candy, erasers, stickers, or fidget toys.

200 stuffed Easter Eggs
$150

These will be stuffed with candy, erasers, stickers, or fidget toys.

300 stuffed Easter Eggs
$175

These will be stuffed with candy, erasers, stickers, or fidget toys.

1 Golden Egg
$5

This will be stuffed with a small stuffed animal, a gift card, peeps, or other Easter related item.

3 Golden Egg
$12

These will be stuffed with a small stuffed animal, a gift card, peeps, or other Easter related item.

25 Glow in the dark Eggs
$40

These will only be stuffed with glow sticks

50 Glow in the dark Easter Eggs
$70

These will only be stuffed with glow sticks

Special Note
$10

This will be a note from the Easter Bunny with your child's name

Add a donation for Girl Scout Troop 59

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