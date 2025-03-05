Eggstravaganza

There is no charge to come and participate in this event
Presenting Sponsor
$1,000
As a Presenting Sponsor, your company will receive the following benefits:
Logo on Event Poster: Your company logo will be prominently displayed on all event posters.
Logo on Event Website: Your company logo will appear on the event website, with a direct link to your business.
Social Media Mentions: We will mention your company on our event’s social media channels to reach a wider audience.
Signage at the Event: Your logo will be featured on event signage throughout the venue.
Promotional Materials/Items: You will have the opportunity to provide promotional items or materials to be distributed to attendees.
Activities Sponsor
$500
As an Activities Sponsor, your company will enjoy the following benefits:
Logo on Event Website: Your company logo will be featured on the event website.
Logo by Activities: Your logo will be displayed at the activities area.
Signage at the Event: Your company name will be prominently featured on event signage throughout the venue.
Social Media Mentions: We will acknowledge your support on our social media channels.
Make & Take Sponsor
$250
Support the creative side of the event as a Make & Take Sponsor with these benefits:
Logo on Event Website: Your company logo will appear on the event website with a link to your business.
Logo by Make & Take Area: Your logo will be displayed at the Make & Take area.
Signage at the Event: Your company name will be featured on event signage.
Social Media Mentions: We’ll shout you out on our event social media pages.
Bunny Ears Sponsor
$150
Support a fun and whimsical part of the event as a Bunny Ears Sponsor with these perks:
Logo on Event Website: Your company logo will be included on the event’s website.
Logo by Bunny Ears Giveaway Area: Your logo will be displayed in the Bunny Ears giveaway area.
Signage at the Event: Your company name will be featured on event signage throughout the venue.
Social Media Mentions: We’ll give you a shoutout on our social media channels.
Food Sponsor-Donation of Food
free
For those who wish to support the event through food donations:
Suggested Food Items: We welcome donations of food items for the event.
Signage by Food Area: Your company will be acknowledged with signage in the food area.
Name on Website: Your business name will be listed on the event’s website.
Social Media Mentions: We will thank you and acknowledge your support on our social media platforms.
