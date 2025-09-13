EGMC Sponsor a Song- DEAR, DECEMBER

Dear December item
Dear December
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Words and Music by Bobby Jo Valentine. Arrangement by Dave Volpe. A warm and lush song about the feeling of December as we get older, and letting our heart come home.

Love is Love ( The Christmas Eve Song) item
Love is Love ( The Christmas Eve Song)
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Lyrics and Original Melody by Beth Wood, Arranged by Naomi La Violette. This is an arrangement commission by a consortium of choirs including EGMC. An amazing piece that tells us no matter what, LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE.

Hot Buttered Rum item
Hot Buttered Rum
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Music & lyrics by Tommy Thompson (”Midwinter”; Holst/Rosetti). Arranged by David Maddux. A theme of finding comfort from the harsh winter with the one you love.

Glow item
Glow
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Music by Eric Whitacre, Words by Edward Esch. The quite beauty of winter and the drawing of a new day with the line- softly falls the winter snow, whispers to the sleeping world below: ‘Wintertide awakes’, morning breaks and sets the earth aglow.

A Millennial Holiday Song item
A Millennial Holiday Song
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Music by Nathan Howe, Arranged by Dustin Cates. This song captures the feeling of togetherness in a digital age.

Sing We Now of Christmas- Noel Nouvelet item
Sing We Now of Christmas- Noel Nouvelet
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Traditional Text Adapted/ French Carol arranged by Kyle Pederson. Originally titled Noël Nouvelet, meaning ‘Christmas comes anew’.

One Light- A Hanukkah Song item
One Light- A Hanukkah Song
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Words and Arrangement by Evan Ramos. Music based on ‘Tua Bethlem Dref’ a traditional Welsh Carol. An expressive Hanukkah song with warm lyrics about hope and wonder. ‘Shine through the winter, shine to remember, shine for the wonder that happened here.’

Gaudete!- item
Gaudete!-
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Arranger Michael Englehardt. 16th Century Latin Christmas Carole meaning - ‘REJOICE!”

Love is Christmas item
Love is Christmas
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Words and music by Sara Bareilles. Arranged by Tim Sarsany. A Christmas song emphasizing that the true spirt of Christmas comes from LOVE, not material possessions or perfect holiday set up.

Wassail! item
Wassail!
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

English Carol Arranged by Patrick D Quigley. A traditional English Christmas and New Year’s Carol, sung by groups who go door-to-door to wish people good health and received gifts or drinks.

Festival Gloria item
Festival Gloria
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Traditional Latin Liturgy. Craig Courtney. Energetic, rhythmic traditional celebratory piece. With traditional Latin text’ Gloria in excelsis Deo”

Lux Aurumque item
Lux Aurumque
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Latin Translation by Charles Anthony Silverstein, Music by Eric Whitacre. The phrases come from a poem by Edward Esch. Translating to ‘Light, warm and heavy as pure gold and the angels sing softly to the new born babe.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing