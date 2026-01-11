Ego/Id

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Ego/Id

About this shop

Ego/Id: Launch Pin

White on Black Pin item
White on Black Pin
$12

White Ego/Id Logo on Black Background Pin:

-High-quality hard enamel pin

-Polished metal finish

-Secure backing (rubber or metal clutch)

-Designed for everyday wear


Black on White Pin item
Black on White Pin
$12

Black Ego/Id Logo on White Background Pin:

-High-quality hard enamel pin

-Polished metal finish

-Secure backing (rubber or metal clutch)

-Designed for everyday wear


Black & White Double Pack item
Black & White Double Pack
$20

Both Pin Colors:

-High-quality hard enamel pin

-Polished metal finish

-Secure backing (rubber or metal clutch)

-Designed for everyday wear


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