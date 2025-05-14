Egypt Mission Trip

Ramsis st. extension - beside NBE branch - Cairo القاهرة
6 Al Qabisi, El-Zaher, Al Azbakeya, Cairo Governorate 11432, Egypt
Half Trip - September 6 - 10
$250
What’s Included in the Cost?
Lodging,
Meals,
Transportation to and from conference on designated days,
Conference participation & materials
Tourist attractions (on last day after conference). Airfare is not included and must be arranged individually.
Full Trip - September 1- 10
$450
