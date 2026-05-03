EhCapa 70th Memorabilia

About this shop
A full-length legacy volume sharing the story of our riders, royalty, traditions, performances, horses, instructors, and milestones from 1956 through today. This keepsake captures the people and moments that shaped the club across generations.
Archive Book) A unique compilation of newspaper coverage spanning seven decades of EhCapa history. Featuring original articles, headlines, and media highlights from communities across the West—and beyond—this book shows how our story was shared with the world as it happened.
A piece of EhCapa history — featuring a classic past EhCapa logo precision cut in metal for a bold, timeless look. • Size: 4” x 6” • Durable metal construction • Pre-drilled corner holes for easy mounting • Great for homes, barns, offices, tack rooms, or collections Perfect for alumni, members, collectors, and supporters wanting to celebrate the legacy of EhCapa.
Celebrate the legacy of EhCapa with this special 2-poster set featuring a vintage historical poster paired with a newly updated version honoring the next generation of riders and traditions. A perfect keepsake for alumni, members, families, and collectors. • Includes 2 posters • 1 vintage-style historical poster • 1 newly updated commemorative poster • New poster preview coming soon • Price: $5 per set A fun and affordable way to bring a piece of EhCapa history home.
Experience the beauty, freedom, and connection between horse and rider through this stunning collectible photo book featuring EhCapa riders photographed by Hal Eastman at Bruneau Dunes State Park in 2008 and 2009. Filled with artistic imagery and dreamlike moments, this book captures the harmony, trust, and spirit that define the EhCapa tradition. • Artistic collectible photo book • Features EhCapa riders and horses • Photographed by Hal Eastman • Inspired by the beauty of Idaho’s Bruneau Dunes • Price: $5
Select this option if you would like your items shipped directly to you. 📦 Flat Shipping Fee: $15 • One-time flat fee per order • Covers shipping and handling for all purchased items • No additional shipping charges regardless of quantity purchased
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!