EhCapa 70th Memorabilia

Experience the beauty, freedom, and connection between horse and rider through this stunning collectible photo book featuring EhCapa riders photographed by Hal Eastman at Bruneau Dunes State Park in 2008 and 2009. Filled with artistic imagery and dreamlike moments, this book captures the harmony, trust, and spirit that define the EhCapa tradition. • Artistic collectible photo book • Features EhCapa riders and horses • Photographed by Hal Eastman • Inspired by the beauty of Idaho’s Bruneau Dunes • Price: $5