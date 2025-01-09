EHMS PTA 2025 Fundraiser @ Stephen Talkhouse

Entry Fee. Includes Pizza. Cash Bar available.
PLEASE NOTE: When you go to pay under "Order" you will be prompted to "Support the 100% free platform we use!". In the dropdown tab, select "Other" to avoid paying a "Contribution" to Zeffy.
Entry Fee. Includes Pizza. Cash Bar available.
PLEASE NOTE: When you go to pay under "Order" you will be prompted to "Support the 100% free platform we use!". In the dropdown tab, select "Other" to avoid paying a "Contribution" to Zeffy.
Raffle
$10
1 Raffle Ticket.
(2) FLOOR TICKETS
ONE NIGHT – ONE STAGE
BILLY JOEL & ROD STEWART
YANKEE STADIUM • BRONX, N.Y. • FRIDAY, JULY 18, 2025
Billy Joel - one of the most respected recording artists in history - announces a one-night-only performance alongside two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Friday, July 18, 2025. The iconic musicians will each perform their most beloved songs from throughout their illustrious careers. The spectacular show promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music.
PLEASE NOTE: When you go to pay under "Order" you will be prompted to "Support the 100% free platform we use!". In the dropdown tab, select "Other" to avoid paying a "Contribution" to Zeffy.
1 Raffle Ticket.
(2) FLOOR TICKETS
ONE NIGHT – ONE STAGE
BILLY JOEL & ROD STEWART
YANKEE STADIUM • BRONX, N.Y. • FRIDAY, JULY 18, 2025
Billy Joel - one of the most respected recording artists in history - announces a one-night-only performance alongside two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Friday, July 18, 2025. The iconic musicians will each perform their most beloved songs from throughout their illustrious careers. The spectacular show promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music.
PLEASE NOTE: When you go to pay under "Order" you will be prompted to "Support the 100% free platform we use!". In the dropdown tab, select "Other" to avoid paying a "Contribution" to Zeffy.
Donation
$25
Donations will benefit the East Hampton Middle School PTA. PLEASE NOTE: When you go to pay under "Order" you will be prompted to "Support the 100% free platform we use!". In the dropdown tab, select "Other" to avoid paying a "Contribution" to Zeffy.
Donations will benefit the East Hampton Middle School PTA. PLEASE NOTE: When you go to pay under "Order" you will be prompted to "Support the 100% free platform we use!". In the dropdown tab, select "Other" to avoid paying a "Contribution" to Zeffy.
Add a donation for East Hampton (NY) Middle School PTA
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!