EHTHS Silver Eagles Marching Band Sponsorships

About this event
Enjoy the following benefits for a minimum sponsorship of $1000.00:
Please see the flyer provided for specific details.
Enjoy the following benefits for a minimum sponsorship of $750.00:
Please see the flyer provided for specific details.
Enjoy the following benefits for a minimum sponsorship of $500.00:
Please see the flyer provided for specific details.
Enjoy the following benefits for a minimum sponsorship of $250.00:
Please see the flyer provided for specific details.
Enjoy the following benefits for a minimum sponsorship of $100.00:
Please see the flyer provided for specific details.
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