A marching band in uniform stands in formation on a concrete floor in front of a blue, tiered structure.
Egg Harbor Township High School Band Boosters

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Egg Harbor Township High School Band Boosters

About this event

EHTHS Silver Eagles Marching Band Sponsorships

SILVER EAGLE Sponsor
$1,000

Enjoy the following benefits for a minimum sponsorship of $1000.00:

  • Name or logo on banner displayed at the Band Booster tent.
  • Name listed in the 2026 Marching Band Festival Program.
  • Sponsors announced at all Booster sponsored events.
  • 6 complimentary tickets to the 2026 Marching Band Home Competition on October 17, 2026.
  • Social media mentions a minimum of three times during the Fall Marching Band season.
  • Business name on 2026 Regular season shirts worn by members and families of the Marching Band.

Please see the flyer provided for specific details.

Diamond Sponsor
$750

Enjoy the following benefits for a minimum sponsorship of $750.00:

  • Name listed in the 2026 Marching Band Festival Program.
  • Sponsors announced at all Booster sponsored events.
  • 4 complimentary tickets to the 2026 Marching Band Home Competition on October 17, 2026.
  • Social media mentions a minimum of three times during the Fall Marching Band season.
  • Business name on 2026 Regular season shirts worn by members and families of the Marching Band.

Please see the flyer provided for specific details.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Enjoy the following benefits for a minimum sponsorship of $500.00:

  • Name listed in the 2026 Marching Band Festival Program.
  • Sponsors announced at all Booster sponsored events.
  • 2 complimentary tickets to the 2026 Marching Band Home Competition on October 17, 2026.
  • Social media mentions a minimum of three times during the Fall Marching Band season.
  • Business name on 2026 Regular season shirts worn by members and families of the Marching Band.

Please see the flyer provided for specific details.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Enjoy the following benefits for a minimum sponsorship of $250.00:

  • Sponsors announced at all Booster sponsored events.
  • 2 complimentary tickets to the 2026 Marching Band Home Competition on October 17, 2026.
  • Social media mentions a minimum of three times during the Fall Marching Band season.
  • Business name on 2026 Regular season shirts worn by members and families of the Marching Band.

Please see the flyer provided for specific details.

Supporter
$100

Enjoy the following benefits for a minimum sponsorship of $100.00:

  • 2 complimentary tickets to the 2026 Marching Band Home Competition on October 17, 2026.
  • Business name on 2026 Regular season shirts worn by members and families of the Marching Band.

Please see the flyer provided for specific details.

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