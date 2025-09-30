Eiaa Ptso

Hosted by

Eiaa Ptso

About this event

EIAA Fall Carnival (PTSO & DC)

905 W Main St

Elko, NV 89801

Combo: A Meal Ticket plus 20 Carnival Tickets
$20

MAX SAVINGS! A Meal Ticket (yellow ticket) plus 20 Carnival Tickets (red tickets)!

A Meal Ticket
$7

A Meal Ticket Includes (yellow ticket): 1 Walking Taco with Toppings, 1 Cookie, 1 Bag of chips, 1 Drink (Water/Juice)

A Carnival Ticket
$1

One carnival ticket (Red Ticket) will get you one turn at a carnival game, one cookie, or one drink. <Carnival Games will be upstairs & downstairs>


20 Carnival Ticket BUNDLE
$15

20 carnival tickets (Red Tickets) for the price of 15 carnival tickets when you BUNDLE! Great for one child to enjoy games more than once!

Add a donation for Eiaa Ptso

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!