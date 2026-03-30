Light It Up For Humanity

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Light It Up For Humanity

About this event

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Eid Al-Adha Celebration: The Ultimate Shopping Bazaar-🎗️ Supporting a Cause That Matters

3323 7th St

Hokendauqua, PA 18052, USA

Add a donation for Light It Up For Humanity

$

Early Bird Admission
$5

🎉 Limited-time discounted ticket!
Secure your spot early and save before prices increase.

⚠️ Admission only. Food, shopping, and activities are sold separately


“100% of ticket proceeds support humanitarian initiatives in Gaza.”

General Admission
$8

General admission ticket for one guest.

Includes entry to all vendor areas and event access.

⚠️ Food, shopping, and activities are not included in ticket price.


“100% of ticket proceeds support humanitarian initiatives in Gaza.”

Couples Admission
$10

Admission for two guests at a discounted rate.

Perfect for couples attending together.

⚠️ Admission only. All purchases inside the event are separate.


“100% of ticket proceeds support humanitarian initiatives in Gaza.”

Family Admission
$15

Admission for up to 4 guests.

Best value for families!

⚠️ Ticket covers entry only. Food, vendors, and activities are priced separately.


“100% of ticket proceeds support humanitarian initiatives in Gaza.”

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!