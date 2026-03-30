Eid Al-Adha Celebration: The Ultimate Shopping Bazaar-🎗️ Supporting a Cause That Matters

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About this event
$
🎉 Limited-time discounted ticket!
Secure your spot early and save before prices increase.
⚠️ Admission only. Food, shopping, and activities are sold separately
“100% of ticket proceeds support humanitarian initiatives in Gaza.”
General admission ticket for one guest.
Includes entry to all vendor areas and event access.
⚠️ Food, shopping, and activities are not included in ticket price.
“100% of ticket proceeds support humanitarian initiatives in Gaza.”
Admission for two guests at a discounted rate.
Perfect for couples attending together.
⚠️ Admission only. All purchases inside the event are separate.
“100% of ticket proceeds support humanitarian initiatives in Gaza.”
Admission for up to 4 guests.
Best value for families!
⚠️ Ticket covers entry only. Food, vendors, and activities are priced separately.
“100% of ticket proceeds support humanitarian initiatives in Gaza.”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!