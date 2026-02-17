Eid Al-Adha Festival - Sponsorship

About this event
This premier sponsorship level includes exclusive benefits for two major MSJ events: Eid Al Adha and Muslim Heritage Month (January 2027).
As a Crescent Circle Sponsor, you will receive the following for each event:
• Recognition in all social media
• Logo on all event marketing (flyers, posters, social media)
• Program listing
• Dedicated sponsor spotlight post
• Prime VIP vendor space
• Two VIP parking passes
• Four meal tickets
• Reserved VIP seating
• Dedicated Volunteers
• Speaking opportunity during program
• Meet & greet with featured speakers
• Featured in post-event thank-you campaign
• Website recognition
• Category exclusivity (limited availability)
This premier sponsorship level includes exclusive benefits for Eid Al Adha.
As a Platinum Sponsor, you will receive:
• Recognition in all social media
• Logo on all event marketing (flyers, posters, social media)
• Program listing
• Dedicated sponsor spotlight post
• Prime VIP vendor space
• Two VIP parking passes
• Four meal tickets
• Reserved VIP seating
• Dedicated Volunteers
• Speaking opportunity during program
• Meet & greet with featured speakers
• Featured in post-event thank-you campaign
• Website recognition
• Category exclusivity (limited availability)
This prominent sponsorship level includes exclusive benefits for Eid Al Adha.
As a Gold Sponsor, you will receive:
• Recognition in all social media
• Logo on all event marketing (flyers, posters, social media)
• Program listing
• Dedicated sponsor spotlight post
• VIP vendor space
• One VIP parking pass
• Three meal tickets
• Featured in post-event thank-you campaign
• Website recognition
This distinguished sponsorship level includes exclusive benefits for Eid Al Adha.
As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive:
• Recognition in all social media
• Logo on all event marketing (flyers, posters, social media)
• Program listing
• Preferred vendor space
• One VIP parking pass
• Two meal tickets
• Featured in post-event thank-you campaign
• Website recognition
This valued sponsorship level includes exclusive benefits for Eid Al Adha.
As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive:
• Select recognition on social media
• Logo on all event marketing (flyers, posters, social media)
• Program listing
• Standard vendor space
• One VIP parking pass
• One meal ticket
• Featured in post-event thank-you campaign
• Website recognition
Show your support for Muslims of SJ and help celebrate Eid Al Adha.
As a Friend of Muslims of South Jersey (MSJ) you will receive:
• Name listed on select event marketing
• Recognition in event program
• Included in post-event thank-you campaign
Anonymous option is also available
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!