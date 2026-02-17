Muslims of South Jersey

Muslims of South Jersey

About this event

Eid Al-Adha Festival - Sponsorship

510 E Main St

Evesham, NJ 08053, USA

Crescent Circle
$5,500

This premier sponsorship level includes exclusive benefits for two major MSJ events: Eid Al Adha and Muslim Heritage Month (January 2027).


As a Crescent Circle Sponsor, you will receive the following for each event:


• Recognition in all social media

• Logo on all event marketing (flyers, posters, social media)
• Program listing

• Dedicated sponsor spotlight post
• Prime VIP vendor space

• Two VIP parking passes
• Four meal tickets

• Reserved VIP seating

• Dedicated Volunteers
• Speaking opportunity during program
• Meet & greet with featured speakers
• Featured in post-event thank-you campaign
• Website recognition
• Category exclusivity (limited availability)

Platinum
$3,000

This premier sponsorship level includes exclusive benefits for Eid Al Adha.


As a Platinum Sponsor, you will receive:


• Recognition in all social media

• Logo on all event marketing (flyers, posters, social media)
• Program listing

• Dedicated sponsor spotlight post
• Prime VIP vendor space

• Two VIP parking passes
• Four meal tickets

• Reserved VIP seating

• Dedicated Volunteers
• Speaking opportunity during program
• Meet & greet with featured speakers
• Featured in post-event thank-you campaign
• Website recognition
• Category exclusivity (limited availability)

Gold
$2,000

This prominent sponsorship level includes exclusive benefits for Eid Al Adha.

As a Gold Sponsor, you will receive:


• Recognition in all social media

• Logo on all event marketing (flyers, posters, social media)
• Program listing 

• Dedicated sponsor spotlight post
• VIP vendor space

• One VIP parking pass
• Three meal tickets
• Featured in post-event thank-you campaign
• Website recognition 

Silver
$1,500

This distinguished sponsorship level includes exclusive benefits for Eid Al Adha.


As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive:


• Recognition in all social media

• Logo on all event marketing (flyers, posters, social media)
• Program listing 
• Preferred vendor space 

• One VIP parking pass
• Two meal tickets
• Featured in post-event thank-you campaign
• Website recognition 

Bronze
$1,000

This valued sponsorship level includes exclusive benefits for Eid Al Adha.


As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive:


• Select recognition on social media

• Logo on all event marketing (flyers, posters, social media)
• Program listing
• Standard vendor space 

• One VIP parking pass
• One meal ticket
• Featured in post-event thank-you campaign
• Website recognition 

Friends of MSJ
$500

Show your support for Muslims of SJ and help celebrate Eid Al Adha.


As a Friend of Muslims of South Jersey (MSJ) you will receive:


• Name listed on select event marketing
• Recognition in event program
• Included in post-event thank-you campaign


Anonymous option is also available


