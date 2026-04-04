Muslims of South Jersey

Hosted by

Muslims of South Jersey

About this event

Eid Al-Adha Festival Admission Donations

510 E Main St

Evesham, NJ 08053, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities for free. Donations help us to bring you more fun activities for future events.

Friends of MSJ
$500

Show your support for Muslims of SJ and help celebrate Eid Al Adha.


As a Friend of Muslims of South Jersey (MSJ) you will receive:


• Name listed on select event marketing
• Recognition in event program
• Included in post-event thank-you campaign


Anonymous option is also available


Add a donation for Muslims of South Jersey

$

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