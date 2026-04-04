Eid Al-Adha Festival Admission Donations

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities for free. Donations help us to bring you more fun activities for future events.
Show your support for Muslims of SJ and help celebrate Eid Al Adha.
As a Friend of Muslims of South Jersey (MSJ) you will receive:
• Name listed on select event marketing
• Recognition in event program
• Included in post-event thank-you campaign
Anonymous option is also available
$
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