Eid Al-Fitr Celebration 2026 & احتفالية عيد الفطر المبارك 2026

Market Sponsors support the vibrant marketplace section of the event, which features a diverse collection of products and creative works from local and regional businesses. This section offers attendees the opportunity to discover unique goods that celebrate culture, craftsmanship, and creativity.





What visitors will find:

• Handmade jewelry, clothing, and accessories.

• Art pieces, home décor, and cultural items.

• Specialty products such as natural skincare and handmade goods.

• Unique gifts and souvenirs reflecting the spirit of the event.



