Eid Al-Fitr Celebration 2026 & احتفالية عيد الفطر المبارك 2026

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About this event
Premium Sponsors are distinguished partners who receive priority placement and enhanced recognition throughout the event. This sponsorship package is designed to provide maximum visibility, allowing sponsors to showcase their brand, products, or services in high-traffic areas and gain significant exposure among attendees.
Benefits may include:
• Priority placement in prominent event locations.
• Increased brand visibility and recognition.
• Opportunities to showcase products, services, or promotional materials.
• Direct engagement with a large and diverse audience.
Exhibit Sponsors receive dedicated spaces to showcase their products, services, or organizational mission during the event. These spaces provide an excellent opportunity to connect with attendees, promote initiatives, and share information with the community.
Exhibits may include:
• Cultural, artistic, or educational displays.
• Business and product presentations.
• Informational booths for nonprofit organizations.
• Interactive demonstrations or engaging activities for visitors.
Food & Beverage Sponsors support and participate in the culinary section of the event, highlighting a variety of flavors and culinary traditions. This area celebrates diverse cuisines while offering attendees a memorable tasting experience.
What to expect:
• A wide selection of food options, including traditional Arab dishes, international cuisine, and creative fusion recipes.
• A variety of beverages such as specialty coffee, tea, fresh juices, and soft drinks.
• Vegetarian, vegan, and halal options to accommodate diverse dietary needs.
• Vendors committed to quality, hygiene, and excellent service.
Market Sponsors support the vibrant marketplace section of the event, which features a diverse collection of products and creative works from local and regional businesses. This section offers attendees the opportunity to discover unique goods that celebrate culture, craftsmanship, and creativity.
What visitors will find:
• Handmade jewelry, clothing, and accessories.
• Art pieces, home décor, and cultural items.
• Specialty products such as natural skincare and handmade goods.
• Unique gifts and souvenirs reflecting the spirit of the event.
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