Eid & Art Festival Everest Academy 2026

Everest Academy- 610 Brand Lane, Stafford TX, 77477

All kids and adults participating in festival activities will need to purchase a wristband for $15.

Wristband includes: Petting Zoo, Bounce Houses, Face Painting, Balloon Artist &

Art Stations (Henna Art, Water Color Painting, Wood Painting, Tattoo, Stickers, Clay Art, Sand Art, Bead Bracelet & Craft)





The PTO will be selling snacks & beverages.

Food trucks and food vendors are available for purchase.

Online Sales will close March 23rd at 5:00pm.

Wristbands will also be available to purchase on the day of Festival by Cash/Card.

***Pre-Purchased : Wristbands will be passed out to students during school. Non-Everest kids can pick up their pre-purchased wristbands at the purchase table on the day of festival.

*** For questions and concerns please email us at [email protected]