Eid Carnival 2025 Sponsorship

Features:
- Tailored Marketing Plan to your business's specific needs
- Perks of all previous tiers
- Please contact organizers before purchasing
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Features:
- Exhibition Booth
- 10 All Day Ride Passes
- Dedicated Website Marketing
- Dedicated Social Media Exposure
- Enlarged Logo on Event Banner
- Logo Displayed on Website Header
- Logo Displayed on All Ride Fencing
- Logo Displayed on Photo Booth
- 1 Ad Broadcasts During Carnival Per Day
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Features:
- Exhibition Booth
- 5 All Day Ride Passes
- Dedicated Social Media Exposure
- Enlarged Logo on Event Banner
- Logo on Website
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Features:
- 3 All Day Ride Passes
- Social Media Exposure
- Logo on Event Banner
- Logo on Website
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Features:
- 1 All Day Ride Pass
- Logo on Event Banner
- Logo on Website
