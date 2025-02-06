Eid Carnival

Hosted by

Eid Carnival

About this event

Eid Carnival 2025 Sponsorship

359 Old Meramec Station Rd

Ballwin, MO 63021, USA

Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000
Features: - Tailored Marketing Plan to your business's specific needs - Perks of all previous tiers - Please contact organizers before purchasing
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Features: - Exhibition Booth - 10 All Day Ride Passes - Dedicated Website Marketing - Dedicated Social Media Exposure - Enlarged Logo on Event Banner - Logo Displayed on Website Header - Logo Displayed on All Ride Fencing - Logo Displayed on Photo Booth - 1 Ad Broadcasts During Carnival Per Day
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Features: - Exhibition Booth - 5 All Day Ride Passes - Dedicated Social Media Exposure - Enlarged Logo on Event Banner - Logo on Website
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Features: - 3 All Day Ride Passes - Social Media Exposure - Logo on Event Banner - Logo on Website
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Features: - 1 All Day Ride Pass - Logo on Event Banner - Logo on Website
Add a donation for Eid Carnival

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!