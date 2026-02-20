Arab American Cultural & Community Center

Hosted by

Arab American Cultural & Community Center

About this event

Eid Fest 2026

10555 Stancliff Rd

Houston, TX 77099, USA

Free Adult Entry
Free
Child's wristband at the door (while supplies last)
$15

CHILDREN’S WRISTBANDS 

$10 per child in advance

$25 for three children in advance

$15 at the door (while supplies last)

 

Children’s activities will include:

Bubbles

Train rides

Bounce Houses 

Petting zoo

Face painting 

Basketball 

Soccer 

Performances 

AND MORE!!!

Three children's wristbands (while supplies last)
$35

CHILDREN’S WRISTBANDS 

$10 per child in advance

$25 for three children in advance

$15 at the door (while supplies last)

 

Children’s activities will include:

Bubbles

Train rides

Bounce Houses 

Petting zoo

Face painting 

Basketball 

Soccer 

Performances 

AND MORE!!!

Add a donation for Arab American Cultural & Community Center

$

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