Eid Fest 2026

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About this event
CHILDREN’S WRISTBANDS
$10 per child in advance
$25 for three children in advance
$15 at the door (while supplies last)
Children’s activities will include:
Bubbles
Train rides
Bounce Houses
Petting zoo
Face painting
Basketball
Soccer
Performances
AND MORE!!!
CHILDREN’S WRISTBANDS
$10 per child in advance
$25 for three children in advance
$15 at the door (while supplies last)
Children’s activities will include:
Bubbles
Train rides
Bounce Houses
Petting zoo
Face painting
Basketball
Soccer
Performances
AND MORE!!!
$
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