Lubbock Islamic Foundation for Engagement

Hosted by

Lubbock Islamic Foundation for Engagement

About this event

Eid Party

701 E Queens St

Lubbock, TX 79403, USA

Activities only
Free

Enjoy the full access to all activities.

Adult (Activities + Dinner)
$10

Along with dinner, enjoy the full access to all activities.

Child (Activities + Dinner)
$5

Applies to kids 12 years old or younger. Along with dinner, enjoy the full access to all activities.

Student (Activities + Dinner)
$5

Applies to active college students who cannot afford to pay full price. Along with dinner, enjoy the full access to all activities.

Free (Activities + Dinner)
Free

If you cannot afford to pay, please be our guest. We want you there!

Add a donation for Lubbock Islamic Foundation for Engagement

$

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