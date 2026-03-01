Old Dominion University Orthodox Christian Campus Ministries

Old Dominion University Orthodox Christian Campus Ministries

About this event

Eikona 2026

1301 W 49th St

Norfolk, VA 23529, USA

Early Student Registration
$45
Available until Mar 23

Covers admission, food, gifts, and event shirt!
This ticket is for any student currently enrolled in classes at any university, in any program, OR students who have graduated within the 2025-2026 academic year.

Early Alumni Registration
$90
Available until Mar 23

Covers admission, food, gifts, and event shirt!
This ticket is for anyone NOT currently enrolled in classes and who has graduated before the 2025-2026 academic year.

Student Registration
$50

Covers admission, food, gifts, and event shirt!
This ticket is for any student currently enrolled in classes at any university, in any program, OR students who have graduated within the 2025-2026 academic year.

Alumni Registration
$100

Covers admission, food, gifts, and event shirt!
This ticket is for anyone NOT currently enrolled in classes and who has graduated before the 2025-2026 academic year.

