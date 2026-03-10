East Irondequoit Youth Lacrosse Incorporated

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East Irondequoit Youth Lacrosse Incorporated

About this shop

Lancers Team Store – Gear Up & Give Back

Performance Rope Hat item
Performance Rope Hat item
Performance Rope Hat
$35

Preorder now, Available 4/21 🧢

*NO SHIPPING, local pickup only! Custom PrimeFit Performance Rope Snapback Hat with lightweight performance fabric, laser-cut ventilation, and moisture-wicking properties. Finished with a braided rope detail across the bill and structured, embroidered front panel.

Cascade LXP Girls Headgear item
Cascade LXP Girls Headgear
$135

Preorders open until 3/22

*Retails at $174.99

Featuring an adjustable closure system, it’s one-size-fits-most approach can appropriately dial in your fit from youth to adult athletes alike. Designed with the latest innovation and an elevated comfort first experience, you’re protected in every game scenario so you can focus on your gameplay and secure the win.

Best for: Youth and Adult

Sizing: OSFM (19.5-23” diameter; adjustable, one-size-fits-most approach)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!