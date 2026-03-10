Lancers Team Store – Gear Up & Give Back

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Preorder now, Available 4/21 🧢
*NO SHIPPING, local pickup only! Custom PrimeFit Performance Rope Snapback Hat with lightweight performance fabric, laser-cut ventilation, and moisture-wicking properties. Finished with a braided rope detail across the bill and structured, embroidered front panel.
Preorders open until 3/22
*Retails at $174.99
Featuring an adjustable closure system, it’s one-size-fits-most approach can appropriately dial in your fit from youth to adult athletes alike. Designed with the latest innovation and an elevated comfort first experience, you’re protected in every game scenario so you can focus on your gameplay and secure the win.
Best for: Youth and Adult
Sizing: OSFM (19.5-23” diameter; adjustable, one-size-fits-most approach)
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