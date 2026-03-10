Lancers Team Store – Gear Up & Give Back

Preorders open until 3/22

*Retails at $174.99

Featuring an adjustable closure system, it’s one-size-fits-most approach can appropriately dial in your fit from youth to adult athletes alike. Designed with the latest innovation and an elevated comfort first experience, you’re protected in every game scenario so you can focus on your gameplay and secure the win.

Best for: Youth and Adult

Sizing: OSFM (19.5-23” diameter; adjustable, one-size-fits-most approach)