eJournal Advertising Form for 2025 Summit

Hosted by
About this event
A full page ad is 8" x 10.5". We will only accept print-ready PDF images of greater than 300 dpi. You will receive an email after payment so that you can upload your image.
A half page ad is 8" x 5.25". We will only accept print-ready PDF images of greater than 300 dpi. You will receive an email after payment so that you can upload your image.
A quarter page ad is 4" x 5.25". We will only accept print-ready PDF images of greater than 300 dpi. You will receive an email after payment so that you can upload your image.
A business card ad is 3.5 X 2"". We will only accept print-ready PDF images of greater than 300 dpi. You will receive an email after payment so that you can upload your image.
A patron ad is 1 line. Each patron ad will be included in the list of patrons and will be listed alphabetically.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!