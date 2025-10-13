Ek Shaam Raksha Ke Naam: A Leap of Faith

Duluth, GA 30097, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Early Bird Discounted pricing for table of 10
Student Tickets
Week of Event Table Pricing
4 reserved tickets at this year’s annual event, Ek Shaam Raksha Ke Naam and premium seating location
Company logo prominently displayed in event marketing and virtual platforms such as Raksha’s website, placards,
slideshow, Save-the-Date emails, newspapers, magazines and social media (~2,500 followers on Facebook, ~1,500
on Instagram)
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing