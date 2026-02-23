Explore Knowledge Academy

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Explore Knowledge Academy

About this event

EKAPS Pet-A-Palooza 2026

Raffle Ticket(1)
$1

Show your emailed receipt to the booth attendant. Don't forget to write your name on the back. Names will be called at 6:30.

Raffle Tickets(7)
$5

Show your emailed receipt to the booth attendant. Don't forget to write your name on the back. Names will be called at 6:30.

Raffle Tickets(15)
$10

Show your emailed receipt to the booth attendant. Don't forget to write your name on the back. Names will be called at 6:30.

Petting Zoo
$5

This is per family. Please show your emailed receipt to the attendant at the front of the line.

Tattoo A Teacher
$1

Please show your emailed receipt to the booth attendant.

Theater Fundraiser
Pay what you can

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